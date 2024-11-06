Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs

Lebanon News
2024-11-06 | 18:20
High views
Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs
Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs

Violent Israeli airstrikes started hitting Beirut's southern suburbs early Thursday following the Israeli army's evacuation warning to residents of Haret Hreik, Ouzai, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Hadath.

Loud explosions were heard across the city as heavy smoke can be seen rising from the targeted sites.

It is worth noting that the recent airstrike struck the vicinity of Beirut's Airport.
 

