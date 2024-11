In a post on X, Avichay Adraee, spokesperson for the Israeli army, called on the residents of southern Lebanon to refrain from traveling south and to return to their homes or olive groves, highlighting the danger of the area due to ongoing fighting.



Adraee stated, "We urge you to avoid traveling south and return to your homes or olive fields. These are dangerous combat zones."



He claimed, "We once again draw your attention to Hezbollah using ambulances to transport terrorists and weapons. We warn against the continuation of this practice, and we call on medical teams to avoid dealing with Hezbollah elements and not to cooperate with them."



The Israeli army spokesperson concluded, "The army confirms that necessary actions will be taken against any vehicle transporting armed individuals, regardless of its type."