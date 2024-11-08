Former MP Fares Souaid: Region at a turning point, Hezbollah has to surrender its weapons to the state

2024-11-08 | 06:29
Former MP Fares Souaid: Region at a turning point, Hezbollah has to surrender its weapons to the state
Former MP Fares Souaid: Region at a turning point, Hezbollah has to surrender its weapons to the state

In an interview with LBCI, former MP Fares Souaid stated that the region is entering a decisive phase, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may leverage to improve his negotiating stance. 

According to Souaid, Netanyahu aims to create a new military reality, allowing him to negotiate from a stronger position than he currently holds.

Souaid warned that Lebanon is increasingly facing heightened security and military tensions, which could lead to a situation where one side ultimately prevails. 

He expressed concern over the impact of a potential military defeat of Hezbollah on all Lebanese citizens, urging Hezbollah to reintegrate into Lebanon's political structure by surrendering its weapons to the state in accordance with the constitution rather than ultimately losing them to Netanyahu. 

Lebanon’s PM Mikati tackles local developments in latest meetings
Israeli army claims Hezbollah's use of ambulances, calls on South Lebanon residents to stay away from their homes
