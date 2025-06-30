News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
More than 50,000 evacuated as Turkey wildfires rage: Disaster agency
Middle East News
30-06-2025 | 09:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
More than 50,000 evacuated as Turkey wildfires rage: Disaster agency
More than 50,000 people have been evacuated as Turkish firefighters battle a string of wildfires, with the vast majority of evacuations from the western Izmir province, the AFAD disaster agency said.
"A total of over 50,000 citizens from 41 settlements have been temporarily relocated to safe areas," AFAD wrote on X, saying most of them were from fires raging near the western resort of Izmir.
AFP
Middle East News
Evacuated
Turkey
Wildfires
Disaster
Agency
Next
Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says
Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-04-03
Yemen Houthis say one dead as more than 20 strikes hit rebel-held areas
Middle East News
2025-04-03
Yemen Houthis say one dead as more than 20 strikes hit rebel-held areas
0
Middle East News
2025-06-21
Turkey says Israel leading Middle East to 'total disaster'
Middle East News
2025-06-21
Turkey says Israel leading Middle East to 'total disaster'
0
World News
2025-06-26
US economy contracts more than estimated in first quarter: Govt
World News
2025-06-26
US economy contracts more than estimated in first quarter: Govt
0
Middle East News
2025-06-21
Iran says more than 400 killed since the start of the war with Israel
Middle East News
2025-06-21
Iran says more than 400 killed since the start of the war with Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:43
Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports
Middle East News
10:43
Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports
0
Middle East News
09:54
Cyprus invites Turkey's Erdogan to summit despite long rift over 1974 invasion
Middle East News
09:54
Cyprus invites Turkey's Erdogan to summit despite long rift over 1974 invasion
0
Middle East News
07:38
Over 900 people killed in Israeli strikes on Iran: Judiciary spokesperson
Middle East News
07:38
Over 900 people killed in Israeli strikes on Iran: Judiciary spokesperson
0
Middle East News
07:29
Iran decries 'destructive' conduct by IAEA chief
Middle East News
07:29
Iran decries 'destructive' conduct by IAEA chief
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:18
Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says
Middle East News
05:18
Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-20
Interior Ministry announces 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-05-20
Interior Ministry announces 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
11:23
After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy
Lebanon News
11:23
After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy
0
World News
08:27
Spain socialist heavyweight detained in corruption case: Legal sources
World News
08:27
Spain socialist heavyweight detained in corruption case: Legal sources
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon prepares response to US proposals: Hezbollah insists on US guarantees before disarmament
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon prepares response to US proposals: Hezbollah insists on US guarantees before disarmament
2
Lebanon News
11:23
After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy
Lebanon News
11:23
After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Internal Syrian opposition: Could Israel and Syria normalize relations soon?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Internal Syrian opposition: Could Israel and Syria normalize relations soon?
5
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Parliament holds session despite walkouts by major blocs
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Parliament holds session despite walkouts by major blocs
6
Middle East News
05:18
Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says
Middle East News
05:18
Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says
7
Lebanon News
04:13
Lebanon's president meets UNIFIL's new commander to discuss border issues
Lebanon News
04:13
Lebanon's president meets UNIFIL's new commander to discuss border issues
8
Lebanon News
03:55
Lebanon's Grand Mufti set to meet Syria's president Saturday, LBCI sources confirm
Lebanon News
03:55
Lebanon's Grand Mufti set to meet Syria's president Saturday, LBCI sources confirm
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More