More than 50,000 evacuated as Turkey wildfires rage: Disaster agency

Middle East News
30-06-2025 | 09:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
More than 50,000 evacuated as Turkey wildfires rage: Disaster agency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
More than 50,000 evacuated as Turkey wildfires rage: Disaster agency

More than 50,000 people have been evacuated as Turkish firefighters battle a string of wildfires, with the vast majority of evacuations from the western Izmir province, the AFAD disaster agency said.

"A total of over 50,000 citizens from 41 settlements have been temporarily relocated to safe areas," AFAD wrote on X, saying most of them were from fires raging near the western resort of Izmir.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Evacuated

Turkey

Wildfires

Disaster

Agency

LBCI Next
Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says
Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-03

Yemen Houthis say one dead as more than 20 strikes hit rebel-held areas

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-21

Turkey says Israel leading Middle East to 'total disaster'

LBCI
World News
2025-06-26

US economy contracts more than estimated in first quarter: Govt

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-21

Iran says more than 400 killed since the start of the war with Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:43

Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports

LBCI
Middle East News
09:54

Cyprus invites Turkey's Erdogan to summit despite long rift over 1974 invasion

LBCI
Middle East News
07:38

Over 900 people killed in Israeli strikes on Iran: Judiciary spokesperson

LBCI
Middle East News
07:29

Iran decries 'destructive' conduct by IAEA chief

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:18

Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-20

Interior Ministry announces 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy

LBCI
World News
08:27

Spain socialist heavyweight detained in corruption case: Legal sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon prepares response to US proposals: Hezbollah insists on US guarantees before disarmament

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Internal Syrian opposition: Could Israel and Syria normalize relations soon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Lebanese Parliament holds session despite walkouts by major blocs

LBCI
Middle East News
05:18

Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Lebanon's president meets UNIFIL's new commander to discuss border issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Lebanon's Grand Mufti set to meet Syria's president Saturday, LBCI sources confirm

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More