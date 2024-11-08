Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli strikes surge, with over 3,000 killed and 13,000 injured

Israel's attacks across Lebanon are escalating, and a new report has just revealed the latest numbers, underscoring the growing intensity of the conflict.



Over the past 24 hours, 84 airstrikes targeted various areas in Lebanon, bringing the total number of recorded attacks since the conflict began to 12,407.



The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported 15 people killed and 69 injuries in the past 24 hours, raising the toll to 3,118 killed and 13,925 wounded.



Regarding the recent displacement crisis, figures show that 1,151 centers were established to accommodate the displaced. However, 984 have reached total capacity.



Meanwhile, the report noted that registered displaced individuals now total 190,480 (45,823 families), adding that 370,648 Syrian nationals and 195,682 Lebanese citizens crossed into Syria since September 23.