PM Mikati in Riyadh: This is an opportunity to unify Lebanon under state authority

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized the importance of restoring Lebanon's sovereignty and bringing all factions under the state's authority, with the government as the sole decision-maker in national matters.



Speaking to the Lebanese community in Saudi Arabia at the Lebanese Embassy in Riyadh, Mikati stressed the need for unity and adherence to international resolutions, particularly U.N. Resolution 1701, to strengthen the Lebanese Army's presence in the south and ensure that only legitimate forces possess arms.



Addressing the gathering, organized by Lebanese Ambassador Fawzi Kabbara, Mikati expressed hope for a swift resolution to the ongoing crisis and establishing a ceasefire.



"This moment presents an opportunity to unify Lebanon under state authority, where the government holds the final word," Mikati said. "Let's seize this chance through our unity to save Lebanon, as our strength lies in solidarity."



Mikati commended the unity among the diverse Lebanese diaspora in Saudi Arabia, urging collective support to help Lebanon navigate its current challenges.



"Your unity here is a source of strength, and together, we must support Lebanon in every way," he added, emphasizing the importance of Arab cooperation.



Mikati expressed optimism about upcoming diplomatic discussions, hoping they would lead to a ceasefire and the election of a new Lebanese president to complete Lebanon's political framework.



"With the election of a president, we can fully implement the Taif Accord and the Lebanese constitution," he said, highlighting that the Taif Accord, brokered in Saudi Arabia 35 years ago, remains vital to Lebanon's future.



Lebanese Ambassador Fawzi Kabbara also highlighted the significance of Mikati's visit amid regional challenges, viewing it as a step toward strengthening Arab-Islamic unity in support of Lebanon and Palestine. Kabbara praised Saudi Arabia for its continued support for Lebanon, describing it as an essential part of the Arab community.



He expressed confidence in the upcoming summit's potential to enhance cooperation among Arab and Islamic nations to address shared challenges.