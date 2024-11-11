News
Israel says 'certain progress' on Lebanon ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-11 | 05:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says 'certain progress' on Lebanon ceasefire
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Monday said there had been "certain progress" on a ceasefire in Lebanon after the Israeli army launched an operation in the country targeting Hezbollah.
"There is certain progress," Saar said in response to a possible ceasefire.
"We are working with the Americans on the issue," he told reporters in Jerusalem.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Foreign Minister
Ceasefire
Lebanon
War
Hezbollah
