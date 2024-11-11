Israel says 'certain progress' on Lebanon ceasefire

Lebanon News
2024-11-11 | 05:13
High views
Israel says &#39;certain progress&#39; on Lebanon ceasefire
0min
Israel says 'certain progress' on Lebanon ceasefire

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Monday said there had been "certain progress" on a ceasefire in Lebanon after the Israeli army launched an operation in the country targeting Hezbollah.

"There is certain progress," Saar said in response to a possible ceasefire. 

"We are working with the Americans on the issue," he told reporters in Jerusalem.

AFP

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Foreign Minister

Ceasefire

Lebanon

War

Hezbollah

