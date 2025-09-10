German court jails Syrian man for life for deadly knife attack

10-09-2025 | 05:05
German court jails Syrian man for life for deadly knife attack
German court jails Syrian man for life for deadly knife attack

A Syrian man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for killing three people in an Islamist-motivated knife attack at a summer festival in the German city of Solingen last year.

The court in Duesseldorf said Issa al-Hasan, who was 27 at the start of his trial in May, was a member of the Islamic State group and had acted out of "treacherous and base motives.”

AFP
 

World News

Germany

Syria

Prison

Attack

Germany

Solingen

Poland invokes NATO Article 4 for urgent talks after drone incursion
The Netherlands says its planes helped down Russian drones over Poland
