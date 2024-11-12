Overnight Israeli airstrike on Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar kills 17 and wounds 15 others

An overnight Israeli airstrike on the town of Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, northern Lebanon, completely destroyed a two-story building, killing 17 people and injuring 15 others.



Many of the injured were transferred to Abdallah Al-Rassi Governmental Hospital in Halba, while others were admitted to local hospitals, including Al-Youssef and Al-Habtour.



The casualties included families displaced by recent hostilities as well as Syrian refugees.



The airstrike caused significant damage to nearby properties and vehicles, adding to the mounting toll on local communities amid the ongoing war.