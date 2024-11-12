FPM's Gebran Bassil pushes for resolution 1701, says Lebanon must remain neutral in regional conflicts

Lebanon News
2024-11-12 | 11:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
FPM&#39;s Gebran Bassil pushes for resolution 1701, says Lebanon must remain neutral in regional conflicts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
FPM's Gebran Bassil pushes for resolution 1701, says Lebanon must remain neutral in regional conflicts

The leader of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), Gebran Bassil, said Tuesday that the only available solution to end the war is to implement Resolution 1701 in two stages: first, ceasing hostilities, and second, establishing a complete ceasefire and a permanent solution.

Following a meeting of the movement's political council, he noted that "a permanent solution requires implementing international resolutions, respecting the armistice agreement, and committing to the Taif Agreement."

"All of these components are embedded in Resolution 1701. This brings us to the defense strategy, which should be the result of a national Lebanese consensus on addressing the weapons issue, not a national conflict aimed at forcibly disarming."

Bassil argued that Resolution 1701 and the defense strategy alone are insufficient for a sustainable solution. He emphasized the need for both international and domestic consensus to equip the army and neutralize Lebanon from regional alliances, with guarantees to prevent Israel from attacking Lebanon.

He stressed that Resolution 1701 is suitable for resolving the crisis and lacks any flaws or deficiencies that would require amendments or additions, adding that Lebanon has fulfilled its commitments, but the lack of full implementation is due to Israel's refusal to meet its obligations.

In this context, he said, "We in the Free Patriotic Movement opposed Hezbollah’s 'unity of arenas' and the 'support front' strategy because we saw it as harmful to Lebanon’s interests and a threat to it. The enemy [Israel] exploited gaps in international legitimacy and national legitimacy to attack Lebanon and impose new power dynamics."

Regarding occupied territories, he said, "The required withdrawals from Lebanese territories in the first phase should be limited to non-disputed areas, specifically the Lebanese part of the village of Ghajar and other lands occupied by Israel during the July 2006 war."

"There is a link between removing the threat of occupation and fulfilling arms-related commitments, with no armed presence outside UNIFIL and the Lebanese army being sufficient for the first phase. Ending all non-state armed presence is essential for a long-term solution, as is addressing border disputes and the Shebaa Farms, which would be addressed in the second phase," he indicated. 

Bassil briefly touched on the presidential file, noting that the National Pact and the constitution alone cannot safeguard Lebanon without a president who takes the initiative and leads negotiations amid the risks facing the country.

He called on the resistance to align with Lebanese consensus in demanding a ceasefire, ending the war, and implementing Resolution 1701 independently of events in Gaza and the region. 

He also urged immediate participation in a national dialogue led by the president to establish a defense strategy that resolves disagreements over weapons.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Free Patriotic Movement

Gebran Bassil

Resolution 1701

Israel

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Israeli Defense Minister says no ceasefire in Lebanon, strikes on Hezbollah will continue
Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:55

US says full implementation of Resolution 1701, including Hezbollah disarmament, key to ending Lebanon war

LBCI
Middle East News
14:41

Hezbollah: Over 100 Israeli soldiers killed, 1,000 wounded since start of ground operations in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Hezbollah says intercepted Israeli drone over Nabatieh, South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:55

US says full implementation of Resolution 1701, including Hezbollah disarmament, key to ending Lebanon war

LBCI
Middle East News
14:41

Hezbollah: Over 100 Israeli soldiers killed, 1,000 wounded since start of ground operations in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:20

Updated toll: Israeli airstrike on Lebanon's Joun kills 12, injures eight, health ministry reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

PM Mikati meets with UN peace chief, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to Resolution 1701

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:20

Updated toll: Israeli airstrike on Lebanon's Joun kills 12, injures eight, health ministry reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Hezbollah shares new video of its attack on Nahariyya settlement in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:51

Israel's army claims destruction of 'key' Hezbollah missile sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Israeli warplanes fly at very low altitude over Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation notice to South Lebanon residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:27

US envoy Amos Hochstein 'hopeful' for ceasefire agreement in Lebanon soon: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Massive destruction in Beirut's southern suburbs following wave of Israeli strikes (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Israeli Defense Minister says no ceasefire in Lebanon, strikes on Hezbollah will continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More