The leader of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), Gebran Bassil, said Tuesday that the only available solution to end the war is to implement Resolution 1701 in two stages: first, ceasing hostilities, and second, establishing a complete ceasefire and a permanent solution.



Following a meeting of the movement's political council, he noted that "a permanent solution requires implementing international resolutions, respecting the armistice agreement, and committing to the Taif Agreement."



"All of these components are embedded in Resolution 1701. This brings us to the defense strategy, which should be the result of a national Lebanese consensus on addressing the weapons issue, not a national conflict aimed at forcibly disarming."



Bassil argued that Resolution 1701 and the defense strategy alone are insufficient for a sustainable solution. He emphasized the need for both international and domestic consensus to equip the army and neutralize Lebanon from regional alliances, with guarantees to prevent Israel from attacking Lebanon.



He stressed that Resolution 1701 is suitable for resolving the crisis and lacks any flaws or deficiencies that would require amendments or additions, adding that Lebanon has fulfilled its commitments, but the lack of full implementation is due to Israel's refusal to meet its obligations.



In this context, he said, "We in the Free Patriotic Movement opposed Hezbollah’s 'unity of arenas' and the 'support front' strategy because we saw it as harmful to Lebanon’s interests and a threat to it. The enemy [Israel] exploited gaps in international legitimacy and national legitimacy to attack Lebanon and impose new power dynamics."



Regarding occupied territories, he said, "The required withdrawals from Lebanese territories in the first phase should be limited to non-disputed areas, specifically the Lebanese part of the village of Ghajar and other lands occupied by Israel during the July 2006 war."



"There is a link between removing the threat of occupation and fulfilling arms-related commitments, with no armed presence outside UNIFIL and the Lebanese army being sufficient for the first phase. Ending all non-state armed presence is essential for a long-term solution, as is addressing border disputes and the Shebaa Farms, which would be addressed in the second phase," he indicated.



Bassil briefly touched on the presidential file, noting that the National Pact and the constitution alone cannot safeguard Lebanon without a president who takes the initiative and leads negotiations amid the risks facing the country.



He called on the resistance to align with Lebanese consensus in demanding a ceasefire, ending the war, and implementing Resolution 1701 independently of events in Gaza and the region.



He also urged immediate participation in a national dialogue led by the president to establish a defense strategy that resolves disagreements over weapons.