Updated toll: Eight killed, five injured in Israeli strike on Baalchmay in Mount Lebanon

2024-11-12 | 13:32
Updated toll: Eight killed, five injured in Israeli strike on Baalchmay in Mount Lebanon
Updated toll: Eight killed, five injured in Israeli strike on Baalchmay in Mount Lebanon

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry issued an updated toll of eight people killed and five others wounded in the Israeli airstrike on Baalchmay in Mount Lebanon.

Rescue teams are continuing efforts to clear the rubble in search of any additional victims or survivors.
 

