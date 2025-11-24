German leader says Europe must consent to any Ukraine peace plan

24-11-2025 | 07:06
German leader says Europe must consent to any Ukraine peace plan
German leader says Europe must consent to any Ukraine peace plan

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Monday that Europe must consent to any plan to end the war in Ukraine after a U.S. proposal was criticised for accepting Russia's hardline demands.

"It is important to us that there can be no peace plan for Ukraine if we do not give our consent to issues that affect European interests and European sovereignty," Merz told reporters in the Angolan capital Luanda.

