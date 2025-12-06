PM Salam meets Qatar’s Emir: Lebanon urges Qatar to sustain its vital role and support international efforts to stabilize the South

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri met with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani following the opening session of the Doha Forum.



During the meeting, the Emir reaffirmed Qatar’s continued political and economic support for Lebanon, noting that Doha will soon announce a new package of assistance projects dedicated to the country.



Prime Minister Salam stressed his commitment to maintaining the strongest possible bilateral relations, expressing his appreciation for Qatar’s ongoing support, particularly in the economic and diplomatic fields.



He also praised Doha’s role in backing efforts to stabilize Lebanon and strengthen the capacities of its legitimate institutions.



Salam noted that the Lebanese Army continues to carry out its mission to assert state authority using its own capabilities, starting from south of the Litani River, where the first phase of the plan is nearing completion.



He emphasized the need to intensify diplomatic efforts to pressure Israel to halt its attacks and withdraw from the areas it continues to occupy, calling on Qatar to maintain its vital role in supporting this effort and bolstering international initiatives aimed at reinforcing stability in the south.



The prime minister reiterated his government’s commitment to advancing reforms and strengthening state authority across all Lebanese territory, expressing his hope for expanding bilateral cooperation in the coming phase.