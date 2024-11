Israel targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut early Wednesday, following a day of heavy attacks on the area Tuesday.



The strikes are part of an ongoing escalation, with both Israel and Hezbollah ramping up their military operations amid rising tensions and increasing casualties in Lebanon.



After the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning to Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in the late hours of Tuesday, thick smoke was seen rising from the targeted site.



Following another evacuation warning for residents of the Laylaki area, the Israeli army has launched additional strikes, also targeting Haret Hreik, according to reports.

More airstrikes followed the initial hit, with the latest reportedly targeting the Laylaki neighborhood. The explosion’s sound reverberated across Beirut.

Minutes after a third evacuation warning, multiple Israeli airstrikes struck Beirut's southern suburbs, with loud blasts echoing across the area.