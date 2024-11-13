Hezbollah says fired ballistic missiles at Israel army HQ

Lebanon News
2024-11-13 | 13:18
High views
Hezbollah says fired ballistic missiles at Israel army HQ
Hezbollah says fired ballistic missiles at Israel army HQ

Lebanon's Hezbollah said Wednesday that it had fired ballistic missiles at the Israeli army's headquarters in Tel Aviv in the second attack of the day against the same location.

The group said in a statement that it had targeted the site, which houses both the defense ministry and the headquarters of the Israeli military, with Qader-2 missiles.

Hezbollah had already announced earlier in the day that it had targeted the same site with explosive drones.

AFP

Lebanon News

Israel

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Tel Aviv

