Hezbollah says fired ballistic missiles at Israel army HQ
Lebanon News
2024-11-13 | 13:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah says fired ballistic missiles at Israel army HQ
Lebanon's Hezbollah said Wednesday that it had fired ballistic missiles at the Israeli army's headquarters in Tel Aviv in the second attack of the day against the same location.
The group said in a statement that it had targeted the site, which houses both the defense ministry and the headquarters of the Israeli military, with Qader-2 missiles.
Hezbollah had already announced earlier in the day that it had targeted the same site with explosive drones.
AFP
Lebanon News
Israel
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Tel Aviv
