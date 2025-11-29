Russian strikes cut power to over 600,000 in Ukraine: Ministry

A series of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine that began late Friday and lasted into early Saturday left more than 600,000 people without power, Ukraine's energy ministry said.



"As a result of the attack, more than 500,000 consumers in Kyiv, more than 100,000 in the Kyiv region and almost 8,000 in the Kharkiv region were left without electricity in the morning," the ministry said.



AFP