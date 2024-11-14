UNIFIL Chief affirms solidarity with Lebanon during meeting with Defense Minister Sleem

Defense Minister Maurice Sleem praised UNIFIL's resilience and sacrifices, particularly its determination to remain stationed despite recent attacks on its positions.



His comments came during a meeting with U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, attended by UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Aroldo Lázaro and an accompanying delegation.



Minister Sleem reiterated Lebanon's commitment to the continued presence of international forces in the south, emphasizing their collaboration with the Lebanese Army in fully implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



He noted that Lebanon has repeatedly affirmed its dedication to upholding the resolution after the ceasefire, while Israel has yet to comply with international calls to end its "criminal war" on Lebanon.



Sleem also highlighted the importance of support from friendly nations to strengthen the Lebanese Army's capabilities.



Lacroix expressed solidarity with Lebanon and its people, acknowledging the international community's ongoing efforts to establish a ceasefire and confirming continued support and cooperation with the Lebanese Army.



He emphasized that adherence to Resolution 1701 remains the foundation for any sustainable solution.



The meeting also touched on post-conflict stabilization efforts and the Lebanese Army's central role in maintaining security in the south, in close coordination with UNIFIL, to uphold national sovereignty.