Speaker Nabih Berri discusses regional developments with UN officials and US Ambassador

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, and his delegation at the second presidential headquarters in Ain el-Tineh on Thursday.



The meeting was attended by UNIFIL Commander Major General Aroldo Lázaro and Speaker Berri’s media advisor, Ali Hamdan.



The discussions focused on the general situation in Lebanon and the region, alongside recent political and security developments in light of escalating Israeli aggression against Lebanon and the role of UNIFIL forces.



Speaker Berri also met with the U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, to address various political and security updates.



Later in the afternoon, Berri held talks with U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, where they discussed political developments and the situation in the country.