Avichay Adraee: Israel will target any attempt to move weaponry from Syria to Hezbollah

The Israeli army announced it is "closely monitoring Hezbollah's use of rocket-propelled munitions produced in Syria and subsequently transferred to Hezbollah in Lebanon," according to Israel's army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, on X.



He warned that it would target any attempt to move weaponry from Syria to Hezbollah and would strike any infrastructure within Syria that is identified as being used to produce or transport combat materials for Hezbollah.