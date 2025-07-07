Gaza truce talks end with 'no breakthrough,' to resume in evening: Palestinian official

Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-07-2025 | 10:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza truce talks end with &#39;no breakthrough,&#39; to resume in evening: Palestinian official
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza truce talks end with 'no breakthrough,' to resume in evening: Palestinian official

Israel and Hamas did not achieve a breakthrough in their latest round of indirect talks on Monday in Doha for a Gaza ceasefire, a Palestinian official told AFP.

"No breakthrough was achieved in the morning negotiation session, but the talks will continue, and Hamas hopes to reach an agreement," the official told AFP of the discussions that aim to bring an end to 21 months of the war in the Gaza Strip. Another Palestinian source close to the talks told AFP the negotiations would resume later in the evening.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Ceasefire

Talks

Israel

War

LBCI Next
Trump says there's a 'good chance' of Hamas hostage deal 'during the week'
No breakthrough as Trump-Netanyahu meeting nears, with aid and ceasefire terms stalling Gaza deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-22

Hamas official says delegation heading to Egypt to discuss 'new ideas' for Gaza truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-11

Hamas in talks with US about ceasefire and aid entry in Gaza: Senior Palestinian official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-29

Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo near 'significant breakthrough,' security sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05

Israel says 'no decision yet' on Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:30

Trump says there's a 'good chance' of Hamas hostage deal 'during the week'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

No breakthrough as Trump-Netanyahu meeting nears, with aid and ceasefire terms stalling Gaza deal

LBCI
World News
13:04

Netanyahu says his meeting with Trump can 'help advance' Gaza deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-06

Israeli delegation departs for Gaza talks in Doha: Public broadcaster

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-14

EU pledges €8 million to support peace and security in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
09:33

Russian minister kills himself hours after being fired by Putin

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-08

Israeli airstrikes rock South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-23

Lebanon's President Aoun condemns attack on Qatar, warns of escalating regional tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Weapons, withdrawal, and a warning: US envoy’s high-stakes offer — will Lebanon seize the deal or face the unknown?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

US Embassy in Beirut lifts departure order for staff families, travel advisory eased

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

US envoy Barrack from Baabda: I am grateful for Lebanon's response as there's a 'real' opportunity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Palestinian leadership scales back Beirut ambassador’s role, eyes further changes — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:12

Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Lebanon’s response shows openness to tackle Hezbollah weapons issue, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

In pictures: President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Israeli incursion reported near Aita al-Shaab shortly after midnight, state media says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More