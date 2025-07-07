Gaza truce talks end with 'no breakthrough,' to resume in evening: Palestinian official

Israel and Hamas did not achieve a breakthrough in their latest round of indirect talks on Monday in Doha for a Gaza ceasefire, a Palestinian official told AFP.



"No breakthrough was achieved in the morning negotiation session, but the talks will continue, and Hamas hopes to reach an agreement," the official told AFP of the discussions that aim to bring an end to 21 months of the war in the Gaza Strip. Another Palestinian source close to the talks told AFP the negotiations would resume later in the evening.



AFP