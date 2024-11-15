Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs

Lebanon News
2024-11-15 | 03:17
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs
0min
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs

Israel targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut Friday, following days of heavy attacks on the area.
 
According to the official National News Agency, Israeli warplanes targeted the Borj El Brajneh area with two missiles.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Beirut

Israel

Hezbollah

Israeli airstrike hits building near Tayouneh roundabout in Beirut (video)
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
