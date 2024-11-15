Beirut Airport security chief blocks Iranian delegation over inspection refusal: Here are the details

Lebanon News
2024-11-15 | 08:04
High views
Beirut Airport security chief blocks Iranian delegation over inspection refusal: Here are the details
0min
Beirut Airport security chief blocks Iranian delegation over inspection refusal: Here are the details

Beirut Airport security chief, Brigadier General Fadi Kfoury, issued an order to subject the security team of the Iranian Embassy, which had arrived to escort Ali Larijani, senior advisor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who is visiting Lebanon, to thorough inspection.

According to details, when the security delegation refused inspection, citing their diplomatic immunity, Kfoury ordered all gates leading to the airport’s VIP lounge to be closed, effectively preventing their entry and barring the delegation from leaving.
 

