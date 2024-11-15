Israel renews strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs after days of attacks

The Israeli army launched another round of airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday evening, marking the latest in a series of attacks over the past several days.



The latest airstrike hit the Ghobeiry area.

So far, seven airstrikes reportedly hit Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday.

Additionally, after the strike on Ghobeiry, Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier over Kesrouane and surrounding areas, causing loud sonic booms.