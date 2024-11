The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced that on Friday afternoon, "a 155mm live artillery shell hit UNP 2-3, UNIFIL West Sector headquarters" in Chamaa.



"The shell did not detonate, and Italian bomb disposal experts swiftly secured the area, removed the ordnance, and conducted a controlled detonation. There was no injury among peacekeepers, but only minor damages to the gym," it further noted.



UNIFIL said that as a precautionary measure, due to ongoing hostilities between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, personnel were in shelters.



"We strongly remind all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of U.N. personnel and properties. Deliberate attacks on peacekeepers are a grave violation of international humanitarian laws and of the U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701," the statement affirmed.