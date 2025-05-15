President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukraine would decide on the next steps in talks with Russia after meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.



Zelensky told reporters at Ankara's airport that the level of the Russian delegation dispatched to Turkey for talks was of a low rank and had an unclear mandate.



"The level of the Russian (delegation) is not known officially to me, but from what we see, it looks more like it's on a decorative level," Zelensky said. "We need to understand what kind of level the Russian delegation is, what mandate they have, and whether they can make any decisions."



Reuters