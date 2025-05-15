Zelensky describes Russia's delegation to peace talks as 'decorative'

World News
15-05-2025 | 05:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky describes Russia&#39;s delegation to peace talks as &#39;decorative&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelensky describes Russia's delegation to peace talks as 'decorative'

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukraine would decide on the next steps in talks with Russia after meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Zelensky told reporters at Ankara's airport that the level of the Russian delegation dispatched to Turkey for talks was of a low rank and had an unclear mandate.

"The level of the Russian (delegation) is not known officially to me, but from what we see, it looks more like it's on a decorative level," Zelensky said. "We need to understand what kind of level the Russian delegation is, what mandate they have, and whether they can make any decisions."

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

President

Delegation

Russia

Peace

Talks

LBCI Next
Trump says priority to 'end conflicts not start them'
Trump says US should 'take' Gaza and turn it into 'freedom zone'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-24

Ukraine's Zelensky lands in South Africa for talks on ties, peace efforts

LBCI
World News
2025-03-07

Trump says 'easier' to work with Russia than Ukraine on peace talks

LBCI
World News
2025-05-09

Zelensky tells Trump Ukraine ready for Russia talks 'in any format'

LBCI
World News
2025-04-10

Rubio 'hopeful' US-Iran talks can 'lead to peace'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:22

Kremlin says Putin not currently planning to go to Istanbul for peace talks

LBCI
World News
06:56

Trump says priority to 'end conflicts not start them'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18

Trump says US should 'take' Gaza and turn it into 'freedom zone'

LBCI
World News
04:03

IAEA should take charge of Pakistan's nuclear weapons, says Indian Defense Minister

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-17

Iran expresses regret over recent Lebanese-Syrian border tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-19

With Mahmoud Abbas' potential Lebanon visit, will talks succeed in disarming Palestinian camps?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-28

LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Inmates stage protest inside prison as Parliament considers amnesty bill

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Lebanon names Mohammad Qabbani as new head of Council for Development and Reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFIL says

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanese Parliament passes law to toughen penalties for celebratory gunfire

LBCI
Middle East News
10:12

Trump and Qatar’s Emir sign defense and aviation agreements, highlight global cooperation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Trump offers Syria a new path: Sanctions lifted, Abraham Accords on the table

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More