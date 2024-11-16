Israeli strike targets municipality warehouse in Nabatieh with reports indicating six killed

2024-11-16 | 08:18
0min
An Israeli airstrike targeted a municipal warehouse in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh, according to local sources. Initial reports suggest that six people were killed in the attack with many others wounded.

The strike caused significant damage to the facility and surrounding areas.

Lebanon News

Nabatieh

Lebanon

Israel

Strike hits south Beirut after Israeli evacuation call: AFPTV
UNIFIL confirms artillery shell strike on its West Sector HQ in Chamaa
