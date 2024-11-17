UNIFIL in Lebanon says came under fire likely by 'non-state actor'

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said on Sunday that a peacekeeping patrol was fired upon "about 40 times" a day earlier, with the culprit "likely from non-state actor members."



"A group of individuals," at least one armed, sought to prevent the patrol from passing in south Lebanon on Saturday. Still, it continued and was later "fired upon about 40 times from behind, likely from non-state actor members", UNIFIL said in a statement, adding that no peacekeepers were injured. However, "some patrol vehicles had bullet impacts".



AFP