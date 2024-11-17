Ba'ath Party says: Israeli attack will only strengthen our resolve to uphold the path of resistance

The Central Leadership of the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party in Lebanon strongly condemned the Israeli aggression that targeted the party's main headquarters in the Ras al-Naba'a area of Beirut.



The attack resulted in the killing of several individuals, including Hezbollah's media relations official, Mohammad Afif, and injuries to several others with varying degrees of severity.



The leadership emphasized that this attack ''once again highlights the criminal nature of Israel, which continues to commit atrocities against civilians and fighters, blatantly disregarding all international norms and laws.''



The leadership pointed out that "this aggression is part of the genocide campaign launched by the Zionist entity against Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, targeting the symbols of resistance and anyone who stands in the way of its expansionist colonial project."



The leadership further stated that ''this attack will only strengthen their resolve to uphold the path of resistance and to confront every attempt by the enemy to undermine the will of steadfastness, which has been built over decades of struggle and sacrifices.''



The leadership said: "The blood of the martyrs, led by martyr Mohammad Afif, will remain a trust in our hands, a flame that lights the path to freedom and dignity."



It added: "Here, we reaffirm that resistance will remain the stronghold against aggression, and the blood of the martyrs will bloom into a new victory that strengthens the steadfastness of our nation in facing this criminal entity."



It continued: "We extend our tribute and respect to the souls of the martyrs who fell in this treacherous aggression, and we wish a speedy recovery to the wounded. We also call on the Lebanese people and all resistant forces to unite against this enemy, which seeks to target our unity and sovereignty."

