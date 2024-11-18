Around 30 projectiles fired from Lebanon says Israeli army

2024-11-18 | 05:01
Around 30 projectiles fired from Lebanon says Israeli army
0min
Around 30 projectiles fired from Lebanon says Israeli army

The Israeli military said about 30 projectiles were detected crossing from Lebanon into Israel on Monday, with the country's air defense system intercepting some of them.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the Upper and Western Galilee areas, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the army said in a statement.

AFP

