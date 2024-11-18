News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Culture Minister tells LBCI: Lebanon entrusts UNESCO with safeguarding cultural heritage as founding member of UN
Lebanon News
2024-11-18 | 07:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Culture Minister tells LBCI: Lebanon entrusts UNESCO with safeguarding cultural heritage as founding member of UN
Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada emphasized that Lebanon, as a founding member of the United Nations, holds UNESCO responsible for safeguarding its cultural and heritage legacy.
In an interview with LBCI, Mortada stated, "Any party violating enhanced protection measures, if documented, will face accountability before the International Criminal Court."
He added, "Israel has claimed in a complaint to UNESCO that Hezbollah is responsible for violations against Lebanese heritage."
Lebanon News
Culture Minister
Lebanon
Heritage
UNESCO
United Nations
Next
Lebanese government source raises concerns over Israel's self-defense clause in US proposal: Al Jazeera
Israel's army claims to destroy 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in South Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:32
Culture Minister: UNESCO grants enhanced protection to 34 archaeological sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:32
Culture Minister: UNESCO grants enhanced protection to 34 archaeological sites in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
MP Najat Aoun appeals to UNESCO to protect Lebanon's world heritage sites
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
MP Najat Aoun appeals to UNESCO to protect Lebanon's world heritage sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Culture Minister to LBCI: Baalbek Castle does not require Blue Shield emblem for protection as it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Culture Minister to LBCI: Baalbek Castle does not require Blue Shield emblem for protection as it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site
0
Lebanon News
05:34
Lebanon's UNESCO Ambassador tells LBCI: UNESCO session convenes with hopes for enhanced protection of archaeological sites
Lebanon News
05:34
Lebanon's UNESCO Ambassador tells LBCI: UNESCO session convenes with hopes for enhanced protection of archaeological sites
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
10:52
From science to sports: Meet the Lebanese trailblazers listed on Forbes Middle East's '30 Under 30'
Variety and Tech
10:52
From science to sports: Meet the Lebanese trailblazers listed on Forbes Middle East's '30 Under 30'
0
Lebanon News
10:32
Culture Minister: UNESCO grants enhanced protection to 34 archaeological sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:32
Culture Minister: UNESCO grants enhanced protection to 34 archaeological sites in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:18
Final toll: Israeli airstrikes kill seven in Ras Al Naba'a and three others in Mar Elias in Beirut
Lebanon News
10:18
Final toll: Israeli airstrikes kill seven in Ras Al Naba'a and three others in Mar Elias in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
10:04
Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios
Lebanon News
10:04
Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:32
Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement
Lebanon News
15:32
Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement
0
Lebanon News
10:04
Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios
Lebanon News
10:04
Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Videos show Hezbollah members injured in pager explosions
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Videos show Hezbollah members injured in pager explosions
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
Israeli airstrike on house in Jarjouaa, South Lebanon, kills four
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
Israeli airstrike on house in Jarjouaa, South Lebanon, kills four
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:55
Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.
Lebanon News
15:55
Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.
2
Lebanon News
14:13
Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns
Lebanon News
14:13
Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns
3
Lebanon News
12:57
Israeli strike targets Mar Elias, Beirut: NNA (Video)
Lebanon News
12:57
Israeli strike targets Mar Elias, Beirut: NNA (Video)
4
Lebanon News
15:32
Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement
Lebanon News
15:32
Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement
5
Lebanon News
15:23
Hezbollah submits response to US draft proposal ahead of Amos Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut
Lebanon News
15:23
Hezbollah submits response to US draft proposal ahead of Amos Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut
6
Lebanon News
14:17
Target of Mar Elias attack in Beirut is Hezbollah's head of southern front operations, Israeli Army Radio reports
Lebanon News
14:17
Target of Mar Elias attack in Beirut is Hezbollah's head of southern front operations, Israeli Army Radio reports
7
Lebanon News
13:53
US official claims Biden administration believes Netanyahu hesitant to end war in Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:53
US official claims Biden administration believes Netanyahu hesitant to end war in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
15:41
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: At war's end, we must avoid repeating mistakes; Hezbollah must become a political party
Lebanon News
15:41
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: At war's end, we must avoid repeating mistakes; Hezbollah must become a political party
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More