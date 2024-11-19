Israeli forces shell southern Lebanese villages with phosphorus in attempt to advance toward Biyyadah

Lebanon News
2024-11-19 | 07:21
High views
LBCI
LBCI
0min
The National News Agency (NNA) reported on Tuesday that Israeli forces have shelled the outskirts of Zibqin, Qlaileh , and Majdal Zoun using phosphorus munitions. 

The attack is reportedly part of an attempt to advance toward the area of Biyyadah in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Forces

Phosphorus

South Lebanon

Biyyadah

Israeli army claims targeting 'Hezbollah stronghold' in South Lebanon
Hezbollah announces postponement of Sheikh Qassem's speech
