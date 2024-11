The Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed in a post on X launching a series of airstrikes on several Hezbollah targets in Beirut's southern suburb to hit the group's command centers and other military infrastructure.



He wrote: ''These strikes were carried out by the Israeli Air Force, based on intelligence provided by military intelligence.''



Adraee added: ''The airstrikes are part of ongoing operations aimed at dismantling Hezbollah's stronghold in the southern suburbs of Beirut, where the group reportedly plans and carries out attacks against Israeli civilians.''



the spokesperson stated: "All the targets struck were deliberately placed by Hezbollah in the heart of civilian areas, further proving the group's reckless use of Lebanese civilians as human shields."



He concluded: ''Before the airstrikes, multiple measures were taken to minimize the risk of civilian casualties. These included gathering prior intelligence, conducting aerial surveillance, and issuing warnings to evacuate the area.''

#عاجل جيش الدفاع شن سلسلة غارات على ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية: استهداف مقرات قيادة ارهابية وبنى تحتية عسكرية لحزب الله في بيروت



🔸أغارت طائرات حربية لسلاح الجو بتوجيه استخباري من هيئة الاستخبارات العسكرية على عدة أهداف ارهابية في منطقة الضاحية الجنوبية في بيروت مستهدفة مقرات قيادة… pic.twitter.com/09mVASakte — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 21, 2024