Israeli airstrikes on Maarakeh in South Lebanon kill 13 and injure 44: Health Ministry

Lebanon News
2024-11-21 | 06:11
High views
Israeli airstrikes on Maarakeh in South Lebanon kill 13 and injure 44: Health Ministry
Israeli airstrikes on Maarakeh in South Lebanon kill 13 and injure 44: Health Ministry

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced on Thursday that a series of Israeli airstrikes on the town of Maarakeh in the Tyre District on Wednesday resulted in the killing of 13 people and injuries to 44 others.

