Hiba Nasr tells LBCI: Washington 'shifts focus' after ICC ruling on Netanyahu, Lebanon war 'no longer priority'

Lebanon News
2024-11-21 | 13:31
High views
Hiba Nasr tells LBCI: Washington 'shifts focus' after ICC ruling on Netanyahu, Lebanon war 'no longer priority'
0min
Hiba Nasr tells LBCI: Washington 'shifts focus' after ICC ruling on Netanyahu, Lebanon war 'no longer priority'

Hiba Nasr, the Washington Bureau Chief for Asharq News, told LBCI that Washington "is now in a different place" following the International Criminal Court (ICC) ruling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, noting that "the Lebanon war is no longer a top priority."

She further noted that if U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein returns to Washington today [Thursday], "it means the situation needs more time and is not progressing quickly."
 

