Lebanon updates toll: 20 killed, 66 wounded in Israeli airstrike on Basta al-Fawqa, Beirut

Lebanon News
2024-11-23 | 15:05
Lebanon updates toll: 20 killed, 66 wounded in Israeli airstrike on Basta al-Fawqa, Beirut
Lebanon updates toll: 20 killed, 66 wounded in Israeli airstrike on Basta al-Fawqa, Beirut

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health has updated its toll following the Israeli airstrike on the Basta al-Fawqa area of Beirut, reporting 20 killed and 66 injured.

The strike is part of an ongoing series of Israeli attacks on Lebanon, contributing to rising casualties amid the escalating conflict.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Basta

Beirut

