Trump says would be 'great to get a peace deal' with Iran

Middle East News
13-10-2025 | 07:56
High views
Trump says would be 'great to get a peace deal' with Iran
0min
Trump says would be 'great to get a peace deal' with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he wanted a peace deal with Iran, after the United States joined Israel in striking the Islamic republic's nuclear sites during a brief war earlier this year.

"They got it from one side, from the other, and you know it would be great if we could make a peace deal with them," Trump said of Iran during a speech to Israel's parliament.

"Would you be happy with that? Wouldn't it be nice, I think. Because I think they want to."

AFP

Middle East News

Trump tells Israeli lawmakers 'jihadism and antsemitism' have failed
Trump says 'long and painful nightmare' finally over for Israelis and Palestinians
