The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, announced that he chose to conclude his term in Beirut due to the critical developments in Lebanon and the broader Middle East.



He emphasized that the unfolding events present a major test for the international community.



During his visit, Borrell called for an immediate ceasefire and the swift implementation of UN Resolution 1701 by all parties involved.



"I commend the efforts made by both the United States and France to address the crisis," he stated.



Borrell also reaffirmed the EU's readiness to support Lebanon, announcing €200 million in aid dedicated to strengthening the Lebanese Army.



