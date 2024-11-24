MP Faisal Karami tells LBCI: Incitement could lead to collapse, urges national unity amid Israeli aggression

MP Faisal Karami stressed that incitement could lead to the collapse of the country, urging all parties to uphold national unity.



In an interview with LBCI, Karami commented on recent meetings, stating: "What we have gathered is the Kingdom's commitment to engaging with all Lebanese factions, particularly the Sunni community."



He also addressed the ongoing aggression, emphasizing: "Israel makes no distinction between sects, between resistance fighters and non-resistance fighters. This aggression targets all of Lebanon."