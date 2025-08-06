Lebanese Justice Minister: Hezbollah cannot remain an obstacle to state establishment

Justice Minister Adel Nassar reaffirmed the need to confine all weapons to the authority of the Lebanese state, warning that the presence of arms outside state control has repeatedly dragged the country into devastating conflicts.



In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Nassar said the issue of arms is not only a matter of international concern, but one that fundamentally affects the integrity and future of the Lebanese state.



"The monopoly of force is essential for building a complete and functioning state," he stated.



He argued that since the year 2000, weapons outside state control have failed to protect Lebanon and instead led to wars with destructive consequences. "These arms did not create a balance of terror; they only brought destruction," Nassar said.



Addressing Hezbollah directly, the minister stressed that the group must recognize that its arsenal contradicts the principle of state-building.



"Hezbollah cannot remain an obstacle to the establishment of the state. No party should stand in the way of this goal," he concluded.