News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Justice Minister: Hezbollah cannot remain an obstacle to state establishment
Lebanon News
06-08-2025 | 01:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese Justice Minister: Hezbollah cannot remain an obstacle to state establishment
Justice Minister Adel Nassar reaffirmed the need to confine all weapons to the authority of the Lebanese state, warning that the presence of arms outside state control has repeatedly dragged the country into devastating conflicts.
In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Nassar said the issue of arms is not only a matter of international concern, but one that fundamentally affects the integrity and future of the Lebanese state.
"The monopoly of force is essential for building a complete and functioning state," he stated.
He argued that since the year 2000, weapons outside state control have failed to protect Lebanon and instead led to wars with destructive consequences. "These arms did not create a balance of terror; they only brought destruction," Nassar said.
Addressing Hezbollah directly, the minister stressed that the group must recognize that its arsenal contradicts the principle of state-building.
"Hezbollah cannot remain an obstacle to the establishment of the state. No party should stand in the way of this goal," he concluded.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Justice
Minister
Adel Nassar
Hezbollah
Obstacle
Next
Israel says airstrike on Lebanon's Bekaa kills Hezbollah member accused of coordinating attacks from Syria
Three security officers stabbed during football match brawl in Tyre
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-11
Justice Minister Nassar stresses state authority over arms, vows to shield judiciary from politics
Lebanon News
2025-06-11
Justice Minister Nassar stresses state authority over arms, vows to shield judiciary from politics
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-04
Justice Minister pledges full cooperation with UN body on Lebanese missing in Syria
Lebanon News
2025-07-04
Justice Minister pledges full cooperation with UN body on Lebanese missing in Syria
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-03
Lebanese President Aoun reaffirms commitment to strong ‘state-to-state’ ties with Iran
Lebanon News
2025-06-03
Lebanese President Aoun reaffirms commitment to strong ‘state-to-state’ ties with Iran
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-30
Supreme Judicial Council approves judicial appointments draft and refers It to Justice Minister for issuance
Lebanon News
2025-07-30
Supreme Judicial Council approves judicial appointments draft and refers It to Justice Minister for issuance
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:16
Minister Fadi Makki voices reservations over setting deadline for Lebanese Army proposal
Lebanon News
04:16
Minister Fadi Makki voices reservations over setting deadline for Lebanese Army proposal
0
Lebanon News
03:52
Israel says airstrike on Lebanon's Bekaa kills Hezbollah member accused of coordinating attacks from Syria
Lebanon News
03:52
Israel says airstrike on Lebanon's Bekaa kills Hezbollah member accused of coordinating attacks from Syria
0
Lebanon News
01:41
Three security officers stabbed during football match brawl in Tyre
Lebanon News
01:41
Three security officers stabbed during football match brawl in Tyre
0
Lebanon News
14:17
Post-Cabinet session: Key decisions, discussions, and stances
Lebanon News
14:17
Post-Cabinet session: Key decisions, discussions, and stances
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Occupation or siege? Israel's leadership split on Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Occupation or siege? Israel's leadership split on Gaza strategy
0
Variety and Tech
2025-07-25
Meta says banning political ads in EU due to bloc's 'unworkable' rules
Variety and Tech
2025-07-25
Meta says banning political ads in EU due to bloc's 'unworkable' rules
0
Lebanon News
03:52
Israel says airstrike on Lebanon's Bekaa kills Hezbollah member accused of coordinating attacks from Syria
Lebanon News
03:52
Israel says airstrike on Lebanon's Bekaa kills Hezbollah member accused of coordinating attacks from Syria
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-01
Beirut Port container traffic surges nearly 39% in July 2025, highest since 2019
Lebanon News
2025-08-01
Beirut Port container traffic surges nearly 39% in July 2025, highest since 2019
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:17
Post-Cabinet session: Key decisions, discussions, and stances
Lebanon News
14:17
Post-Cabinet session: Key decisions, discussions, and stances
2
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah's Qassem: Lebanon's interest lies in restoring sovereignty, while Israel's interest is in weakening Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah's Qassem: Lebanon's interest lies in restoring sovereignty, while Israel's interest is in weakening Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:32
After meeting Gebran Bassil, Hezbollah warns of risks of internal fragmentation
Lebanon News
06:32
After meeting Gebran Bassil, Hezbollah warns of risks of internal fragmentation
4
Lebanon News
09:50
Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons
Lebanon News
09:50
Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons
5
Lebanon News
08:20
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun
Lebanon News
08:20
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun
6
Lebanon News
09:32
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Hezbollah has to separate Shiite identity from arms issue
Lebanon News
09:32
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Hezbollah has to separate Shiite identity from arms issue
7
Lebanon News
06:04
President Aoun signs judicial appointments and transfers decree
Lebanon News
06:04
President Aoun signs judicial appointments and transfers decree
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More