Hezbollah announces attacks on Israeli forces Deir Mimas-Kfarkela and Tellet Loubie in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-11-24 | 15:58
Hezbollah announces attacks on Israeli forces Deir Mimas-Kfarkela and Tellet Loubie in South Lebanon
0min
Hezbollah announces attacks on Israeli forces Deir Mimas-Kfarkela and Tellet Loubie in South Lebanon

Hezbollah announced targeting an Israeli military gathering at the Deir Mimas-Kfarkela axis in South Lebanon for the second time with a salvo of rockets.  

In a separate statement, the group said it launched a missile barrage at an Israeli force attempting to retrieve a destroyed tank on the Tellet Loubie on the western outskirts of the town of Deir Mimas.   

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Attacks

Israeli

Forces

Deir Mimas

Kfarkela

Tellet Loubie

South Lebanon

