Israel's Channel 14 reported Monday that an agreement has been reached for France to participate in the monitoring mechanism for the proposed ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.



The report added that further progress in the negotiations is anticipated in the coming hours, signaling the possibility of an imminent breakthrough in the discussions.

It was also revealed that initial understandings include the withdrawal of Hezbollah forces beyond the Litani River and the disarmament of its fighters in the area between the river and the Israeli border.



Another significant point involves allowing unarmed Lebanese civilians to return to their towns in southern Lebanon while preventing the return of Hezbollah members to these areas.

Additionally, Israel is expected to retain military freedom of operation in southern Lebanon if Hezbollah breaches the agreement or if the Lebanese Army withdraws.