Four Lebanese sources to Reuters: Biden and Macron plan to announce ceasefire deal between Hezbollah and Israel within 36 hours

2024-11-25 | 12:48
Four Lebanese sources to Reuters: Biden and Macron plan to announce ceasefire deal between Hezbollah and Israel within 36 hours
0min
Four Lebanese sources to Reuters: Biden and Macron plan to announce ceasefire deal between Hezbollah and Israel within 36 hours

Four high-ranking Lebanese sources revealed to Reuters that U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are coordinating efforts to finalize and announce a ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel within the next 36 hours.  

The sources highlighted the intense international push to reach a resolution, underscoring the joint commitment of Washington and Paris to stabilize the region and facilitate negotiations.  

