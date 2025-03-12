Trump appoints Lebanese-American Bill Bazzi as US Ambassador to Tunisia

U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed Lebanese-American Bill Bazzi as the next U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia.



Bazzi, originally from the southern Lebanese city of Bint Jbeil, currently resides in Dearborn, Michigan.



"Bazzi is a decorated U.S. Marine, who honorably served our country for 21 years, collaborating with U.S. Embassy ambassadors, diplomats, and leaders throughout the world," President Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.



In addition to his military service, Bazzi has a background in the private sector, having worked as a quality manager at Boeing and as a product development engineer at Ford Motor Company. After 22 years with Ford, he retired early to serve as the mayor of Dearborn Heights.



"Bazzi worked hard during the 2024 presidential election to help us secure our historic victory, and I look forward to seeing the great things he will accomplish for our nation," Trump added.



Last week, Trump also appointed Michel Issa, another individual of Lebanese descent, as the new U.S. ambassador to Lebanon.

