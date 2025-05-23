Trump says 'not looking for a deal' with EU, insists tariffs will be 50 percent

23-05-2025 | 14:30
Trump says 'not looking for a deal' with EU, insists tariffs will be 50 percent
Trump says 'not looking for a deal' with EU, insists tariffs will be 50 percent

U.S. President Donald Trump ruled out a deal on trade with the European Union Friday as he doubled down on a threat to impose 50 percent tariffs on goods from the bloc.

"I'm not looking for a deal. I mean, we've set the deal. It's at 50 percent," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if was seeking to extract concessions from Europe.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

European Union

Tariffs

