Hiba Nasr to LBCI: Progress in Hochstein-led negotiations, final outcome pending
Lebanon News
2024-11-25 | 13:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hiba Nasr to LBCI: Progress in Hochstein-led negotiations, final outcome pending
Hiba Nasr, Washington bureau chief for Asharq News, told LBCI that constructive progress had been made in negotiations led by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein.
However, she said it would be premature to declare the matter resolved until a final agreement is reached.
Nasr reported that the current agreement includes a 60-day ceasefire, allowing for continued negotiations toward a broader settlement. The Lebanese Army will gradually deploy in the south during this period, although specific numbers have not been disclosed.
Additionally, dismantling Hezbollah’s military infrastructure is expected to be part of the deal.
On Israel’s position, Nasr noted that Israel seeks to ensure there will be no missile or ground threats during this period.
She added that the timeline for an Israeli withdrawal remains unclear, with expectations that such a move could occur at the end of the agreed period, contingent on reciprocal actions in implementing the ceasefire.
Regarding Lebanon’s internal politics, she stated that Israel is not concerned with Lebanon’s presidential issue, clarifying that the country’s political situation is not linked to the ceasefire agreement.
