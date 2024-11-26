Israeli Army Radio claims 'imminent' attacks on Hezbollah's infrastructure in Beirut's suburbs 'in coming hours'

Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 08:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli Army Radio claims &#39;imminent&#39; attacks on Hezbollah&#39;s infrastructure in Beirut&#39;s suburbs &#39;in coming hours&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Army Radio claims 'imminent' attacks on Hezbollah's infrastructure in Beirut's suburbs 'in coming hours'

The Israeli Army Radio claimed Tuesday that final and wide-scale attacks targeting Hezbollah's infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburbs are expected in the coming hours.

The reported wide-scale attacks come as Lebanon and Israel edge closer to finalizing a ceasefire agreement.
 

Lebanon News

Israeli Army Radio

Lebanon

Beirut

Israel

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Israeli Ambassador to Washington says agreement with Lebanon could lead to easing of US arms restrictions: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
US envoy McGurk heading to Saudi Arabia to discuss Gaza ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-18

Israel escalates strikes in Lebanon, including capital Beirut, to pressure Hezbollah: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-17

Target of Mar Elias attack in Beirut is Hezbollah's head of southern front operations, Israeli Army Radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-27

Israeli army claims it targeted 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in Beirut's southern suburbs and across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

Israeli Army Radio: Hezbollah military site targeted in strike on Beirut's southern suburbs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:34

G7 foreign ministers urge 'immediate ceasefire' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Israeli strike hits central Rashidieh camp in Tyre, several injured (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Ceasefire announcement expected soon, set to take effect Wednesday: Israel's Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Israel alleges that a series of raids hit '20 Hezbollah targets in 120 seconds'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli warplanes breaking sound barrier

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-11-15

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa showcases Lebanese culture with striking designs at Miss Universe prelims

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:16

Amal Shehadeh: Israeli Security Cabinet to convene Tuesday to discuss ceasefire deal with Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:55

Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:55

New warning: Israel's army issues evacuation notice for Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

Fourth evacuation warning: Israel urges Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Israeli strike hits area between Ras Al Naba'a and Al-Nuwayri in central Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:55

Amal Shehadeh: Israel allows France to join ceasefire monitoring committee after US envoy's intervention

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:06

Hiba Nasr to LBCI: Progress in Hochstein-led negotiations, final outcome pending

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More