Riad Salameh expected to post reduced bail and leave hospital

Former Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Riad Salameh is expected to be released later Friday after his attorney, Mark Habka, pays a reduced bail of $14 million in cash and LBP 5 billion. Salameh is set to leave Bhannes Hospital once legal procedures are completed.



The judiciary had agreed last month to release Salameh, who has been detained for more than a year on embezzlement charges, on a $20 million bail. That amount was lowered to $14 million earlier this week, paving the way for his conditional release.