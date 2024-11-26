Amal Shehadeh: Ceasefire agreement encompasses all Lebanese territories, Israel placed significant reliance on monitoring committee

LBCI correspondent I Haifa, Amal Shehadeh, revealed that the ceasefire agreement encompasses all Lebanese territories, with Israel placing significant reliance on the monitoring committee to oversee its implementation.



Shehadeh added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address is aimed at reassuring residents of northern Israel following his meeting with them after the Israeli cabinet discussions.



However, skepticism is mounting within Israel regarding the government's transparency, particularly concerning the reported operational freedom of the Israeli Air Force in Lebanese airspace.