Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms

Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 13:56
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms
Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms

Israeli media published the full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which includes the following terms:

- Hezbollah and all other armed groups in Lebanese territory will not take any offensive action against Israel.

- Israel, in turn, will not carry out any offensive military operations against targets in Lebanon, including from land, air, or sea.

- Both Israel and Lebanon recognize the importance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

- These commitments do not deny the right of Israel or Lebanon to exercise the right to self-defense.

- The official security and military forces of Lebanon will be the only armed entities allowed to carry weapons or use force in southern Lebanon.

- Any sale, supply, or production of weapons or materials related to weapons to Lebanon will be under the supervision and control of the Lebanese government.

- All illegal facilities involved in the production of weapons and related materials will be dismantled.

- All military infrastructure and sites will be dismantled, and any illegal weapons that do not comply with these commitments will be confiscated.

- A committee acceptable to both Israel and Lebanon will be formed to oversee and assist in ensuring the implementation of these commitments.

- Israel and Lebanon will report any potential violations of these commitments to the committee and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) forces.

- Lebanon will deploy its official security forces and army along all borders, crossing points, and the line defining the southern area in accordance with the deployment plan.

- Israel will gradually withdraw its forces from South Lebanon toward the Blue Line within a period of up to 60 days.
 

Lebanon News

Ceasefire

Israel

Lebanon

Hezbollah

UNIFIL

Resolution 1701

