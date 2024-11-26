News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
1
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
12
o
South
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
1
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
12
o
South
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms
Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 13:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms
Israeli media published the full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which includes the following terms:
- Hezbollah and all other armed groups in Lebanese territory will not take any offensive action against Israel.
- Israel, in turn, will not carry out any offensive military operations against targets in Lebanon, including from land, air, or sea.
- Both Israel and Lebanon recognize the importance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.
- These commitments do not deny the right of Israel or Lebanon to exercise the right to self-defense.
- The official security and military forces of Lebanon will be the only armed entities allowed to carry weapons or use force in southern Lebanon.
- Any sale, supply, or production of weapons or materials related to weapons to Lebanon will be under the supervision and control of the Lebanese government.
- All illegal facilities involved in the production of weapons and related materials will be dismantled.
- All military infrastructure and sites will be dismantled, and any illegal weapons that do not comply with these commitments will be confiscated.
- A committee acceptable to both Israel and Lebanon will be formed to oversee and assist in ensuring the implementation of these commitments.
- Israel and Lebanon will report any potential violations of these commitments to the committee and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) forces.
- Lebanon will deploy its official security forces and army along all borders, crossing points, and the line defining the southern area in accordance with the deployment plan.
- Israel will gradually withdraw its forces from South Lebanon toward the Blue Line within a period of up to 60 days.
Lebanon News
Ceasefire
Israel
Lebanon
Hezbollah
UNIFIL
Resolution 1701
Next
'Complex and confidential' reasons behind support for agreement with Lebanon despite flaws: Israeli Ministers tell Israel Hayom
Israeli airstrike on home in Jibchit, South Lebanon, kills three
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-25
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Lebanon News
2024-11-25
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli Defense Minister says no ceasefire in Lebanon, strikes on Hezbollah will continue
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli Defense Minister says no ceasefire in Lebanon, strikes on Hezbollah will continue
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:20
Biden announces ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, starting 4:00 a.m. Wednesday: Speech highlights
Lebanon News
16:20
Biden announces ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, starting 4:00 a.m. Wednesday: Speech highlights
0
Lebanon News
16:03
Israeli airstrike hits Beirut, targeting areas between Al-Nuwayri and Bachoura
Lebanon News
16:03
Israeli airstrike hits Beirut, targeting areas between Al-Nuwayri and Bachoura
0
Lebanon News
15:42
Israeli army warns of imminent strikes, urges Tyre residents to evacuate
Lebanon News
15:42
Israeli army warns of imminent strikes, urges Tyre residents to evacuate
0
Lebanon News
15:30
Sources close to PM Mikati confirm that the ceasefire will take effect at 5 a.m. Wednesday, while Israel insists it will begin at 10 a.m.
Lebanon News
15:30
Sources close to PM Mikati confirm that the ceasefire will take effect at 5 a.m. Wednesday, while Israel insists it will begin at 10 a.m.
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Hezbollah launches airstrike on Israeli defense base in Haifa, fires rockets at Kefar Sava
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Hezbollah launches airstrike on Israeli defense base in Haifa, fires rockets at Kefar Sava
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report
0
World News
2024-11-06
Russia says has 'no illusions' but will work with Trump administration
World News
2024-11-06
Russia says has 'no illusions' but will work with Trump administration
0
Lebanon News
14:31
Toll from Israeli aggression in Lebanon rises to 3,823 killed, 15,859 injured
Lebanon News
14:31
Toll from Israeli aggression in Lebanon rises to 3,823 killed, 15,859 injured
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:56
Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms
Lebanon News
13:56
Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms
2
World News
14:57
Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given
World News
14:57
Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given
3
Lebanon News
10:30
Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert
Lebanon News
10:30
Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert
4
Lebanon News
10:19
Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate
Lebanon News
10:19
Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate
5
Lebanon News
13:07
Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters
Lebanon News
13:07
Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters
6
Lebanon News
08:16
Israel launches violent strikes on Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 20 buildings
Lebanon News
08:16
Israel launches violent strikes on Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 20 buildings
7
Middle East News
13:24
Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations
Middle East News
13:24
Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations
8
Lebanon News
10:42
Israel issues evacuation alert for residents of Hadath, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
10:42
Israel issues evacuation alert for residents of Hadath, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More