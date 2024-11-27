Quintet Committee Ambassadors and French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to meet at Pine Palace on Thursday: Sources to LBCI

Lebanon News
2024-11-27 | 03:01
High views
Quintet Committee Ambassadors and French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to meet at Pine Palace on Thursday: Sources to LBCI
0min
Quintet Committee Ambassadors and French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to meet at Pine Palace on Thursday: Sources to LBCI

Sources told LBCI that a meeting will be held on Thursday afternoon at Pine Palace between the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee and French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian. 

